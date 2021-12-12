Local Focus: Have yourself a very crafty Christmas

The Hawke's Bay Arts and Crafts Christmas Bazaar is a treasure trove of unique gifts.

For many people, the Hawke's Bay Arts and Crafts Christmas Bazaar, now in its 26th year, is the only place to shop for Christmas gifts.

Bazaar administrator Marita McCormick-Duncan said its strength was the diversity of creators.



"They are an eclectic group of the best arts and craftspeople in Hawke's Bay.

"We've got everything from candlemakers to bookmakers to knitted toys.

"We have woodturners, we have metalworkers, we have everyone.

"Everyone's really good - they've been honing their craft for years and years and years."

Craft bazaar co-ordinator Lyn Mackie said the more-than 60 creators and their products had to be from Hawke's Bay.

Skull beeswax candles are one of the popular gifts this year from the Hawke's Bay Arts and Crafts Christmas Bazaar in Hastings. Photo / Patrick O'Sullivan

While creators made regular visits to restock their treasures, Mackie said many were unique.



"People need to get in here and get what they want, because it might not be repeated."

Candlemaker Dee Corbett said the bazaar was a "wonderful resource", enabling her to showcase their candles and learn about shifting preferences.

"The classics always sell.

"We have gorgeous big pillars that are just beautiful on any sort of dining table or sideboard.

"But the thing that's really taking off here, believe it or not, is sculpted skulls. Beautiful little skull candles."

She plans to do some of her own shopping at the Bazaar.

"Everything's handcrafted. You can see all the attention that's gone into them and the range, the colours.

"When you come in here, it kind of smacks you in the eye.

"I know where I'm doing my Christmas shopping.

"There is a tui across the gallery that's been calling to me for the last week, and I'll be lucky to get out of here without it."

The Craft Bazaar is held at the Hastings Community Arts Centre, a venue Mackie said can be inaccessible to artists.

"Normally, if you exhibit here, you have to have one whole side of the gallery.

"But for the Christmas Bazaar, you could just put in four or five paintings for the duration of the bazaar."



The Hastings Community Arts Centre is on Russell St South and open to the public from November 23 to lunchtime on Christmas Eve.

Monday to Friday, its doors are open 9.30am to 4pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.