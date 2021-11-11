Local Focus: The adapting Hawke's Bay Farmers' Markets

How Hawke's Bay Farmers' Markets are adapting to Covid restrictions.

Sunday mornings in springtime are normally rush hour at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay, with shoppers flocking to the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market.

But uncertainty over Covid regulations means many shoppers are missing.

The same goes for the smaller Saturday morning market in Napier's CBD.

But both markets are open for business, with just a few minor changes.

Market manager Emma Glover said people have to wear face masks and two-metre social distancing is required.

"We aren't restricted by the number of customers but by the ability to create two metres of distance," she said.

"In both markets we've removed all the seating out of the middle of the market, and two weeks ago we introduced some seating on the outskirts - outside the main market - because we didn't want customers to think it was business as usual.

"We need customers to be seated to be eating or drinking in the markets."

Live music is gone from Hastings because people tended to congregate around it.

"We've got to use common sense but at the same time try and work within the rules."

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market is open for business.

Covid aside, the market is on its regular hunt for exciting new local producers, as customer numbers steadily build towards summer.

"The Napier Urban Market would love to have some eggs and we would love to have a butchery with fresh meat," Glover said.

"We do have some sausages and things, but we don't have any fresh meat or any eggs.

"We're always looking for new stores in Napier.

"With the retirement of Epicurean, there's definitely a need for more organic fresh fruit and fresh vegetables in Hastings.

"It's about having a point of difference, really.

"We will look at all new applications. It has to be Hawke's Bay owned and operated, and it has to be food-related."

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market is held at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay on Sunday mornings while the Napier Urban Market is held on Saturday mornings in Clive Square.