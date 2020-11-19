Local Focus: Covid and the asking of Amanda Palmer

Amanda Palmer's stranding and the art of asking. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The last leg of Amanda Palmer's solo world tour is taking a lot longer than expected.

But New York's loss is Hawke's Bay's gain, with the punk cabaret frontwoman of the Dresden Dolls spending most of this year in Havelock North.

"I was supposed to wrap up my global tour - four shows here in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington - and that was mid-March," she says.

"I just happened to land here the week Covid got really weird.

"I just kept thinking every week I would go back to New York and then every week the news from New York would get worse and worse.

"Eight months later I'm still here."

Palmer says her New Zealand sojourn has not harmed her career, or her earnings, because she uses a patronage business model.

In 2012 she was the first to raise more than a million dollars for a crowd funded album and now supports herself through Patreon, an online platform which lets creatives earn a monthly income and in return gives patrons access to exclusive content and events.

She equates asking her audience, rather than demanding, payment for her music, with a stage dive - trusting her audience will support her.

Her book on her business model, The Art of Asking, made the New York Times bestseller list.

"Unlike a lot of my indie colleagues at the same level, who survive only on merchant sales and touring, I have a massive group of about 15,000 patrons who basically give me a salary of a few dollars a month each.

"That's what pays my bills and keeps my staff paid, my office in New York paid and means I don't have to sweat bullets right now about my inability to tour.

"I'm really lucky. I astound my friends back in America when I tell them tales about playing in theatres and going to parties and how Ash my son, my 5-year-old, hasn't seen anyone in a mask really.

"They almost can't believe me."

Palmer says it's tough being away from home, but has been made to feel very welcome in New Zealand, where she has a growing fan base, including patrons.

She resumed her New Zealand shows and continues to create as she reacts to her world as an artist, without having to worry how she'll sell her work.

