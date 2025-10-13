Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Local elections 2025: Henare O’Keefe back serving Flaxmere: ‘Grateful and proud’

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Henare O'Keefe is back as councillor for the Hastings District Council's Flaxmere Ward.

Henare O'Keefe is back as councillor for the Hastings District Council's Flaxmere Ward.

After a three-year hiatus, Henare O’Keefe is back in his happy place, and he can’t wait to kōrero with the people of Flaxmere.

O’Keefe won the Flaxmere Ward seat from incumbent first-term councillor Henry Heke by 139 votes and is looking forward to returning to the council decision-making table.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save