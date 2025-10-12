Buddo, who is heading back to farming life, conceded defeat and wished Schollum well.

He said he was disappointed but wished her and the new council “all the best and every success”.

“I’ll have a bit of a rethink and see where that takes us going forward.

“In the meantime, I’ll be working on the farm and at the end of the day, I like farming.”

In the Hastings-Havelock North ward, where 17 candidates were vying for seven seats, preliminary results have seen Nick Ratcliffe jump to seventh place, winning him a seat, while Rizwaana Latiff fell to eighth and out of council.

It remains tight, just 27 votes between them, with special votes still to count. Gareth Freeman is another 75 votes further back in ninth.

The voter return in Hastings was 44.71% of the electoral roll.

Depending on the counting progress, the final results are anticipated to be available by Thursday, October 16.

Mayoral candidate and councillor since 2016, Damon Harvey, who was sitting fourth and not restanding as a councillor, said he was grateful to all those people who supported him.

He said he had given his all to the community for more than 20 years.

“I’m not going to stop here. Another door will open,” Harvey said.

“It’s time to focus on our business interests and new governance opportunities as well as spend more time with the family, hit some mountain bike trails, the surf.

“I wish the new mayor and councillors all the very best.”

Harvey said, moving forward, the council would need to “lift its accountability to the community”.

“That was the glaring topic during the election campaign based on the rates hikes.“

He said a frequent question he faced was around why rates had risen so much, and there appeared to be a disconnect between the higher rates rises in recent years and the community’s understanding of the demands the council had been facing - from the cyclone recovery to replacing water infrastructure.

“I think the council needs to do a better job of making people really aware of that.”

He said he was proud of his time on council, particularly his transparency and accountability to the community.

Results

Mayoralty votes

SCHOLLUM, Wendy 7007

BUDDO, Marcus 6462

GIBSON, Steve 5693

HARVEY, Damon 5413

WILSON, Darrin 1087

Mōhaka general ward (one vacancy)

NOWELL-USTICKE, Derek 699

GOLDSTONE, Pagen 595

SCOTT-MCLEAN, Kirsty 509

Heretaunga general ward (two vacancies)

As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Alwyn Corban and Hana Montaperto-Hendry are elected unopposed.

Hastings-Havelock North general ward (seven vacancies)

GIBSON, Steve 7464

FOWLER, Michael 6542

LORKIN, Yvonne 6414

WATKINS, Kevin 5890

ROSS, Callum 5274

NIXON, Simon J H 4531

RATCLIFFE, Nick 4415

LATIFF, Rizwaana (Riz) 4387

FREEMAN, Gareth (Gus) 4312

MCELWEE, Lucie-Jane 4033

SUPRA, Jacqueline 3704

WILSON, Darrin 3512

HICKEY, Bernard 3167

ROBEN, Rion 2827

BENNETT, John 2760

WARD, Debbie 2313

AHMED, Sayeed 2004

Flaxmere general ward (one vacancy)

O’KEEFE, Henare 669

HEKE, Henry 530

Kahurānaki general ward (one vacancy)

As the number of nominations received did not exceed the number of vacancies, Elisha Milmine is elected unopposed.

Takitimu Māori ward (three vacancies)

TE AU-SKIPWORTH, Heather 2486

JESSUP, Kellie 1812

DANIEL, Siiam 1143

GREENING, Sarah 1120

O’CONNOR, Bevan 1061

