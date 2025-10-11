Wendy Schollum leads the race for Hastings mayor, with special votes to decide it.

The race for the vacant Hastings mayoral chair is set to go to the wire, with four of the five candidates potentially still awaiting the results of special votes.

Based on the counting of approximately 85 per cent of the returned votes, the race is being led by Wendy Schollum (6177 votes), followed by Marcus Buddo (5853), Steve Gibson (5074) and Damon Harvey (4816).

The winner will become the 23rd mayor of Hastings.

Progress results include votes received up until yesterday evening.