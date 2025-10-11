Mayoral candidate Gibson polled the highest in the Hastings-Havelock North General Ward where 17 candidates were vying for seven seats.
Kevin Watkins is back at the Hastings District Council table as is Simon Nixon and Michael Fowler.
At this stage, Henare O’Keefe is in front in the race for the Flaxmere seat with 591 votes, with Henry Heke sitting on 471.
Progress results do not include special votes or votes received this morning.
Preliminary results will be announced on Monday. They include votes received today, but special votes are still not included.
Five mayoral candidates put their hand up for a shot at the top job after Sandra Hazlehurst, the city’s first woman mayor, stepped down after an eight-year tenure.
Mayor (1 vacancy)
SCHOLLUM Wendy 6,177
BUDDO Marcus 5,853
GIBSON Steve 5,074
HARVEY Damon 4,816
WILSON Darrin 969
INFORMAL 38
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 345
Hastings-Havelock North General Ward (7 vacancies)
GIBSON Steve 6,576
FOWLER Michael 5,821
LORKIN Yvonne 5,662
WATKINS Kevin 5,269
ROSS Callum 4,701
NIXON Simon 4,059
LATIFF Rizwaana (Riz) 3,835
RATCLIFFE Nick 3,833
FREEMAN Gareth (Gus) 3,824
MCELWEE Lucie-Jane 3,578
SUPRA Jacqueline 3,282
WILSON Darrin 3,144
HICKEY Bernard 2,821
ROBEN Rion 2,509
BENNETT John 2,435
WARD Debbie 2,037
AHMED Sayeed 1,716
INFORMAL 24
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 172
Flaxmere General Ward (1 vacancy)
O’KEEFE Henare 591
HEKE Henry 471
INFORMAL 2
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 26
Mōhaka General Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
NOWELL-USTICKE Derek 654
GOLDSTONE Pagen 541
SCOTT-MCLEAN Kirsty 468
INFORMAL 2
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 44
Takitimu Māori Ward (3 vacancies)
TE AU-SKIPWORTH Heather 2,260
JESSUP Kellie 1,651
DANIEL Siiam 1,042
GREENING Sarah 1,021
O’CONNOR Bevan 957
Elected:
The Heretaunga General Ward and Kahuranaki General Ward were uncontested, with Alwyn Corban and Hana Montaperton-Hendry elected unopposed for Heretaunga and Elisha Milmine for Kahuranaki.
Māori ward referendum:
REMOVE the Māori Ward 11,759
KEEP the Māori Ward 10,443
INFORMAL 5
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1064
