Living memorial set to be planted in remembrance of Hastings kaumātua Des Ratima, (ONZM). Photo / Paul Taylor

A memorial consisting of native trees, shrubs and flaxes has been planned to honour and celebrate the life of Desma Kemp Ratima, who was known to most as Des.

The Hastings kaumātua dedicated his life to helping others and improving his community before passing away aged 69 in August 2021.

Ratima prided himself on helping others and achieved some great things in his life; in 2018, he received an Order of New Zealand Merit for services to Māori and served in the army for nearly two decades.

Now the community he helped has organised a living memorial to keep the kind kaumātua's memory alive.

Initiated by Biodiversity Hawke's Bay, the project will be part-funded by the Te Uru Rākau NZ Forest Service's Matariki Tu Rākau programme.

Local organisations will also support including; Hastings District Council, Hawke's Bay Regional Council, QEII Trust, environmental contractor Habitat BPM, and local forest restoration company Fresh Air Forests.

A prominent site bordering Te Karamū Stream and Te Ara Kahikatea to the west of Whakatu was chosen by Ratima's wife, Evelyn, for the memorial.

The plants chosen will form blocks of colour, including white kākābeak and kōwhai, to surround an existing pou designed by artist Chris Bryant.

Toi and kahikatea, dominant mixed plantings and mountain flaxes, will round out the scheme, providing an overall effect that harmonises with the plantings at nearby Hawea Historical Park.

Evelyn explained he would have "loved" the living memorial.

"He was very passionate about planting natives," she said.

A community event to plant the site is planned for mid-2023, and there will be a warm welcome to everyone who wishes to help.

Biodiversity Hawke's Bay general manager Debbie Monahan welcomed the funding received for the project, noting that a living memorial was an appropriate way to honour Ratima, a founding member of Biodiversity Hawke's Bay.

"Des' reputation and life's work touched so many people, meaning plenty of people and organisations are willing to help," Monahan said.

Biodiversity Hawke's Bay wants to make the planting next year an inclusive community event that welcomes the many different parts of the community that Ratima touched throughout his life.

Matariki Tu Rākau is a partnership between Te Uru Rākau New Zealand Forest Service and communities to plant native trees to recognise the service of New Zealanders who have made a significant difference in their community or field of work.

It funds larger tree species, those growing over 5m, to improve biodiversity, capture carbon emissions, and protect our soil, water quality and other natural resources.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chief executive officer James Palmer said Ratima made an extraordinary contribution to civic affairs over several decades, especially enhancing and guiding the relationship between councils and mana whenua.

'We are incredibly grateful to him."

Palmer explained that Des was a passionate advocate of the local taiao and a towering pou of our community, especially in his kainga Whakatu.

"It is fitting that he will be remembered by these towering giants that will grow at this site for us and future generations to enjoy and be inspired by," he said.