Volunteer week: Make a difference at Pūkaha

Manukura, who died in 2020, was a white kiwi raised at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre. Volunteers need to have a passion for conservation. Photo / Destination Wairarapa

OPINION

Make a difference in your community by volunteering at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre.

This unique sanctuary offers a variety of roles for volunteers, including pest control, forest restoration, park maintenance, and more.

Volunteers are crucial to maintaining Pūkaha and ensuring the best environment for our native species.

We are fortunate to have a diverse group of volunteers, from local residents and community groups to overseas travellers exploring Aotearoa.

Our international volunteers often bring conservation experience from their home countries and stay in our onsite volunteer house, ranging from short-term stays to becoming integral members of our team. They are eager to learn about New Zealand’s unique biodiversity and contribute to its preservation.

Local volunteers are invaluable to Pūkaha, offering deep knowledge of the area and a passion for the Wairarapa and Tararua districts’ biodiversity.

They play a key role in caring for smaller, often overlooked tasks, educating their communities, and spreading the word about Pūkaha’s efforts and activities.

Pukaha Wildlife Centre is a 942 hectare reserve amongst dense bush. Volunteers need a reasonable level of fitness.

To become a volunteer at Pūkaha, you need to have a passion for conservation and nature, maintain a reasonable level of fitness, and be capable of working independently with guidance from our staff. Join us in making a positive impact on our environment and preserving the natural beauty of New Zealand.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, visit our website at www.pukaha.org.nz or email Christine@pukaha.org.nz

Come and be part of something special at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre.