Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis with James Kendrick who received his Gold Star for 25 years of service with Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade. Tracey says the district is blessed with volunteers.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis with James Kendrick who received his Gold Star for 25 years of service with Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade. Tracey says the district is blessed with volunteers.

Volunteers are the unsung heroes of the community, Mike Butterick says.

The MP for Wairarapa was speaking at an evening celebrating a Gold Star achievement for James Kendrick, senior firefighter for Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade.

He says it’s a privilege to be able to celebrate all those that contribute.

“To those who volunteer you help us in times of need and the most challenging of conditions at times.”

MP for Wairarapa Mike Butterick speaking at the evening to celebrate the fire service honours in Dannevirke. Volunteers are the unsung heroes of the community.

Mike also acknowledged families, along with those who were prepared to drop tools at a moment’s notice, and employers who were more than willing to allow employees to leave at a moment’s notice.

“It’s people like you that make provincial New Zealand the special place that it is.”

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis says the district was blessed with a wealth of volunteers who “devote themselves tirelessly to ensuring the welfare and safety of our residents and those in need.”

She says the role of volunteer firefighters has evolved over the years, expanding to be the first responders in local communities.

Thanks were also given to partners and families of volunteers.

“Your support plays an integral role in their service and we’re grateful for your sacrifice.”







