Meet Dixie, one of the friendly pups at the Hastings District Council animal control centre looking for their forever homes.
Are you looking at adding a new furry friend to the family? This little whippet cross could be the one for you.
Dixie is a gorgeous 8-month-old part-bred whippet looking for a loving family to take her home.
She is full of energy and is a friendly girl who loves attention and exercise and is good with other dogs.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
To adopt a dog from the HDC animal control centre there is a flat rate fee of $265.
This fee covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, de-sexing, registration and microchipping.
If you think Dixie might be the dog for your family you will need to arrange an in-person visit.
If you think Dixie might have a place in your home visit:
https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/services/animal-education/rehome-a-dog/application-form/
The HDC animal control centre has a number of dogs looking for their forever homes so if Dixie the whippet isn't for you there may be another pound pup you fall in love with.