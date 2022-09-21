Dixie is an 8-month-old whippet cross who is looking for a new home and loving family. Photo / Supplied

Meet Dixie, one of the friendly pups at the Hastings District Council animal control centre looking for their forever homes.

Are you looking at adding a new furry friend to the family? This little whippet cross could be the one for you.

Dixie is a gorgeous 8-month-old part-bred whippet looking for a loving family to take her home.

She is full of energy and is a friendly girl who loves attention and exercise and is good with other dogs.

To adopt a dog from the HDC animal control centre there is a flat rate fee of $265.

This fee covers a health check, flea and worm treatment, vaccinations, de-sexing, registration and microchipping.

If you think Dixie might be the dog for your family you will need to arrange an in-person visit.

If you think Dixie might have a place in your home visit:

https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/services/animal-education/rehome-a-dog/application-form/

The HDC animal control centre has a number of dogs looking for their forever homes so if Dixie the whippet isn't for you there may be another pound pup you fall in love with.