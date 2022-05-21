Lindisfarne's Patrick Tuifua was held up over the line after a strong charge. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lindisfarne College are winless through two rounds of the Central North Island 1st XV competition after a 24-5 loss to Wesley College at home on Saturday afternoon.

Wesley played with a strong tailwind in the first half, which they used to build a 19-0 lead by halftime.

Their first try came in the fifth minute when captain and No 8 Joey Taumateine burst down the blindside off the back of a scrum just over halfway.

The ball found Wesley halfback David Kama for the try following some nice offloading from the visitors.

Blindside flanker Ben Ofa and loosehead prop Apai Ma'u Hinkes both crossed the line inside the opening 20 minutes with Wesley dominating the collisions.

The strength of the wind was highlighted by a clearing kick made 10 metres ahead of the Wesley tryline travelling the entire field to go dead at the other end.

The resulting scrum gifted Lindisfarne their first real attacking opportunity just before halftime.

Impressive No 8 Patrick Tuifua got over the tryline but was held up with the final play of the half.

Lindisfarne were much better playing with the wind in the second half, but it was Wesley who made it 24-0 just a few minutes after the break.

Ben Ofa broke three tackles and then threw an outstanding offload to reserve hooker Oscar Aloua for their fourth try.

The hosts were finally able to build some consistent attacking pressure but largely struggled to execute and turn that into points.

They did get a consolation try to winger Harry Kirkpatrick about 10 minutes into the second half, but Wesley's defence kept them out for the rest of the game.

St John's College also lost their second straight game of the Central North Island competition at home, 48-20 to Feilding High School.