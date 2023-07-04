Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Linda Hall: Making animals extinct is not the answer to saving the environment

Linda Hall
By
3 mins to read
A spokeswoman from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says we should not be using garments from wool because it is bad for the environment.

A spokeswoman from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals says we should not be using garments from wool because it is bad for the environment.

I stopped in my tracks when I heard a woman on the AM Show saying wool and leather products should be undesirable,

The person talking via video link from I don’t know where because I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today