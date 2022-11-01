Linda Hall: A bit broken, but not defeated

Here's Jack. We have a lot to learn about each other. Photo / Linda Hall

OPINION:

I finally did it. I bought a horse.

His name is Jack and he's a station bred cross. He's a farm horse, not a show horse, and he's pretty cool.

I have had some funny looks from people when telling them I've just got my own horse.

One person said, "Oh ducky, are you going to get some jodhpurs and a foxhound or a beagle?"

It was funny; afterwards, they did say "good on you".

Most of the feedback I have had has been brilliant.

Jack and I have been taking it very slowly. Lots of grooming, walking, trotting and groundwork.

From the moment I met him on the farm where he lived, I felt relaxed around him. I'm careful, of course - he was a bit weary of me and his new environment for some weeks.

But slowly, we are getting to know each other and things are going well.

Things were going well.

Then I fell. It hurt. It still does 10 days later. I did get straight back on at the time, but I haven't been riding since.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today.

It wasn't Jack's fault. I lost my balance, fell on his neck, pulled the reins one way and, bless him, he went that way while I went the other.

Luckily I had all the safety gear on. I went to the doctor, though I was pretty sure there was nothing broken, and there wasn't.

"Please don't tell me I shouldn't be riding at my age," I said to him.

"I would never say that," he replied. "It's great to see people outdoors doing stuff. You are the first person I have seen today that doesn't have a snotty nose."

On Monday, I was feeling pretty sorry for myself. I was tired of limping around and taking painkillers.

So I rang the chiropractor, and after one session I'm feeling so much better. I could actually feel my body clicking back into place. I'm on the mend.

I can't wait to get back in the saddle. I still have lots to learn. However, I get the feeling that some people think I'm a wee bit crazy putting myself in a position where I could potentially hurt myself again.

My son suggested I get training wheels - don't think Jack would like that.

The thing is, if you fall off your bike, you don't stop riding it.

There are any number of ways that you can hurt yourself. A few years back, I fell over while running. That hurt too. I've come off a bike before on the road, and let me tell you, that hurt even more. I went straight over the handlebars onto the road.

That time, I cried when I got home.

I know horses are different and have, shall we say, a mind of their own, but there is so much more to having a horse.

You don't just park it in the shed and get it out when you need it. Looking after him gives me so much enjoyment. He's so cool.

It's still early days for us as we get to know each other.

I know now when he snorts, he's unsure about something. He knows that all the banging in the shed from Mr Neat is nothing to be scared of.

So, although I might be a bit long in the tooth to be taking up horseriding again, and I'll probably never stop learning, I figure life is way too short and I'm going to give this my best shot.

I don't want to wake up in 10 years' time and think, 'If only I had kept going'. I want to wake up in 10 years time' and say to Mr Neat: "I'm off for a ride."

