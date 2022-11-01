Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Linda Hall: A bit broken, but not defeated

Linda Hall
By
4 mins to read
Here's Jack. We have a lot to learn about each other. Photo / Linda Hall

Here's Jack. We have a lot to learn about each other. Photo / Linda Hall

OPINION:

I finally did it. I bought a horse.

His name is Jack and he's a station bred cross. He's a farm horse, not a show horse, and he's pretty cool.

I have had some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today