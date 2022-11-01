Abba-solute hit show heading to the Bay

Don't miss out: get your tickets to Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA, on November 18 at the Toi Toi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre. Photo / Supplied

Get your dancing shoes on Abba fans, and get set to party your way into the festive season with Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA, on November 18 at the Toi Toi Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Direct from Australia, the show returns for its first NZ performances since 2020, and will stop at a mammoth 33 venues in 46 days.

The show brings new cast member Brit Jess Driver - in the role of 'Agnetha' – to perform alongside Australian Zac Coombs as Björn and South Africans Giselle Bouwer and André Behnke as Anni-Frid and Benny, respectively.

Producers Showtime Australia used the forced 'downtime' during the recent pandemic to revamp production on the show, so even repeat attendees will find the show fresh and fun.

"Abba is famous for having those catchy classic tunes that never get old, so it's a hard show to get sick of," Bouwer said.

The show promises more than two hours of Abba's biggest hits, all performed live on stage by a hand-picked eight-piece international cast, with world-class production and visuals to accompany them.

Tracks such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Money, Money, Money, Super Trouper, SOS, Fernando, Voulez-Vous, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), Chiquitita, The Winner Takes It All, Thank You for the Music and Knowing Me, Knowing You have all made the set list and are bound to turn each event into a joyous singalong.

Tickets from toitoivenues.co.nz/website or box office.