Limited edition of new book Becoming Airminded Part Two on sale

Author of both local aviation history volumes Mike Harold on behalf of the Lamason Trust donates two copies of each to Tararua chief librarian Brenda Graves at the Dannevirke Library on November 10.

As of Tuesday, November 10 there are now two books relating to Dannevirke aviation history available for sale as the second volume entitled: Airminded – Details, Stories and Anecdotes of One Hundred Years of Dannevirke Aviation has just been published.

The purpose of this second volume (a chapter book) was to complement the first book Becoming Airminded - The Timeline published in June 2020 as an effort to ensure more detailed stories are recorded for posterity.

The second volume is a very limited edition with just 25 copies of which 12 are already presold.

In his research Mike Harold uncovered such a wealth of Dannevirke aviation history he could not fit even a third of the details, anecdotes and stories into his first volume which is a colourful, picture-filled very readable book.

Fearing the rest of the incredible history of the airfield could be lost, he wrote the second very detailed volume so that record of it could be preserved for posterity. Mike says so many people told him of special times he owed it to them and the public to share his findings.

He believes there is important information about the airfield that people should know – the complexity of the land purchase, the role key local businessmen played in getting the airfield built, and the circumstances in 1938 which resulted in Dannevirke not becoming part of the national network yet its pioneering role in setting up gliding and aerial topdressing.

"It's not an accident that famous aviators Kingsford Smith and Jean Batten chose to fly into Dannevirke, leaving out other more important centres," says Mike.

Mike says he has loved researching and writing the books. He is very grateful to Warren Barton – one-time editor of the Dannevirke News – for giving him the challenge to do it.

"I wondered if I had the time to do it but I'm glad I did," said Mike.

To obtain a rare copy of Airminded costing $60 contact Mike directly on 021 022 05413 and to acquire Volume One Becoming Airminded contact the Dannevirke Information Centre and pay the cost of $60 in cash.