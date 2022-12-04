Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Like the crash of a 747: Impact of the death of Koro Mullins

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Koropiko "Koro" Mullins was a beloved shearing identity, husband, father to four and grandfather to 17.

Koropiko "Koro" Mullins was a beloved shearing identity, husband, father to four and grandfather to 17.

A fatal injection of air into one of Dannevirke identity Koro Mullins’ arteries during stent surgery three years ago was most likely enabled by a missed check in the procedure, according to a leading cardiologist.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today