Lift off: Rocket Lab's second Mahia pad appears ready to launch

Rocket Lab chief executive Peter Beck tweeted this picture of their second launch pad at Mahia. Photo / Twitter Peter Beck

Work on Rocket Lab's second launch complex overlooking Mahia's coast, looks to be finally complete.

The company's chief executive tweeted a picture of the new launch pad on Friday morning, accompanied with the caption "And just like that, a new launch pad is born".

Work on the second pad began in December 2019 and was expected to be completed at the end of last year but was delayed.

The new pad, called Launch Complex 1 Pad B, replicates the layout and systems of the current operational Pad A, including a 7.6-ton strongback and launch mount for the Electron rocket.

It will allow Rocket Lab to increase its launch capacity and operations.

