Liberty said she was only ever “putting her ideas down” when initially producing the track, even playing the slide guitar part with the glass of water she was drinking out of, however, she decided that the imperfect “bedroom pop vibes” really gave the song its sound and a point of difference.
‘I Wanna’ expresses feelings of stress, anxiety, and isolation, capturing the universal desire to escape for one unforgettable night.
Liberty explains: “The song came really naturally to me and it was one of those things that just came to life in my head as I was writing”.
“I immediately had a vision for the production of the song, wanting it to sonically represent everything that ‘I Wanna’ do, hence the four on the floor dance like kick and the signature pop side-chained choppy backing vocals.”