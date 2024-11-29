After recording their greatest series win without the services of their best player, the Black Caps were once again left grateful for the bat of Kane Williamson. Video / Sky Sport

The Napier City Council is starting bans on the use of garden sprinklers as water usage now among the highest in the country amid the new dry in Hawke’s Bay.

Water restrictions have been imposed in Napier, Hastings could be next. Photo / NZME.

The Level 3 Water Restrictions, earlier in the summer than most years, were imposed on Friday and mean a total ban on using sprinklers, and hand-held hoses can be used only on alternate days, and only 6am-8am and 5pm-7pm.

The council says Napier is using more water per person than most other places in New Zealand, and after a dry winter and weeks of warm weather, water use in the city is “out-stripping supply”.

The need to limit water use, especially over the next week, is exacerbated by issues with one of Napier’s water bores providing drinking water to the city, with a pump malfunctioning and new parts and repairs being awaited, council said.