Level 2 water restrictions introduced in Hastings

Level 2 water restrictions have been introduced across Hastings to help conserve water for the summer months. Photo / Warren Buckland

The first water restrictions of the year have been introduced across Hastings in an attempt to help conserve supply for the summer months.

At Level 2, hoses and sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm, every second day - at odd numbered homes on odd dates, and even numbered homes on even dates.

The restrictions apply to all homes which source water from a public Hastings District Council supply.

As well as conserving water, using hoses and sprinklers during cooler times of the day means gardens get the best out of the water as it is not quickly dried off by the heat, according to HDC.

The council said it was implementing water restrictions as required by the conditions of its resource consent from the Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

"One of the indicators is the level of the Mangateretere Stream, which has dropped to near its minimum level, triggering the first stage of restrictions," an HDC spokeswoman said.

The council is also reviewing its watering programmes for its parks and gardens in the same way that gardeners are being asked to.

Hours of watering are being reduced and moved to the coolest times of the day at parks and gardens supplied from the public system.

Some public parks and private green spaces, including the Hawke's Bay Racecourse and the Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana, have their own bores and are not subject to the restrictions.

To help conserve water, the council suggests checking for leaks and fixes any leaking taps, pipes or cisterns, use 'eco' settings on dishwashers and washing machines, scrape dirty dishes rather than rinsing and turn off taps while brushing teeth.

While outside the home, the council suggested using a directional sprinkler, reuse 'grey water' from the washing machine on lawns and gardens, use a bucket of water when washing the car and use a broom to clean paths rather than hosing.