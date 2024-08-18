Leopard seal basks in the warmth of a Napier beach as August temperature record broken

“They are usually solitary, so it’s not uncommon to see individuals on our coastlines resting before heading back out to sea, with several sightings reported to the DoC Hawke’s Bay team every year.”

Tallman said it wasn’t necessary to interfere unless the animals are sick, injured, or pose a risk.

“Leopard seals primarily inhabit the Antarctic pack ice, but during autumn and winter they disperse northward through the Southern Ocean and sometimes visit New Zealand.”

Napier was forecast to break its city August temperature record set in 1973 of 22.2C and did so at midday on Sunday reaching 22.4C.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the record-breaking temperature was aided by a north-westerly wind “warming” as it descended over the Kaweka Forest Park and Ruahine Ranges.

“There were 80km/h wind gusts happening at the same time and those warm winds off the ranges is what helped it become a record rather than just a normal warm day.”

Corrigan said Hastings reached a high of 24C on Sunday at 1pm.

“Hastings is further inland and is surrounded by more land that in the afternoon can heat up without the moderating influence of the ocean.”

On Saturday a high of 19.9C was recorded in Napier and a high of 20.3C was recorded in Hastings.

He said typically the average August temperature recorded at the Napier Airport was 15C, and Monday’s temperatures dipped to around that, so the weekend temperatures were “well above what you would normally expect.”

An average wind speed of 56km/h was recorded at the Napier Airport which was “unusually strong” Corrigan said.

The strongest gusts in the region over the past few days were recorded along the Takapau Plains in Central Hawke’s Bay at 93km/h at 3pm on Saturday.

Corrigan said gales in the South Island was expected to travel up the country and reach Hawke’s Bay on Monday night with the southerly bringing cooler-than-average weather and frosts over the next couple of days.

