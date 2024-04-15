Police work to get to the bottom of tragic Sydney mall stabbings, why a mega tunnel could be built in Wellington and Iran-Israel relations go from bad to worse in the lates.

Some residents of Pourerere Beach in Central Hawke’s Bay are facing “plague-like proportions” of mice invading homes.

A post to a Facebook community page outlined the influx of rodents that had made their way into a home and destroyed property.

Mice are invading homes and causing property damage. Photo / Joshua J. Cotten - Unsplash

The commenter, who asked not to be named, said her daughter while trying to get out the back door, found “heaps of them were trying to get in.”

She was met with a house that was “crawling” with mice and “in every nook and cranny”, through the beds, bedding, cupboards, living room, dressing gowns, and drawers.

“They just sat and watched her, they even watched her at night when she was doing a Zoom call with all the lights off.”

Others were quick to comment on similar situations in Hastings, Takapau, and Waipukurau, and said they too had noted an increase in rodent numbers as the temperature cooled and winter approached.

Sue Gray who lived at Pourerere Beach said it wasn’t unusual for the mice to come in, and noticed it was particularly bad this year.

“We have been baiting heavily for months.”

While her situation wasn’t as bad she said they were continuously filling bait stations, and the mice had gone through 2kg of bait in a month.

Mice had destroyed a dining room chair.

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) spokesperson said they were unaware of any mouse infestations in Pourerere, and rodent control was the responsibility of each landowner.

“As winter approaches and the temperatures cool, this can lead to increased observation of rodents as they move around searching for newer food sources, warmth, and shelter.”

Council recommended anyone facing a rodent problem seek help from professional pest control services and keep their property clean and tidy.

They were unable to say if this year was bad for rodents and said there had been “anecdotal movement of rodent populations to and from areas”.

“Places where Cyclone Gabrielle had the greatest impact are areas where we have received concerns from the public about rodent issues, particularly in semi-rural areas.”

Other advice included baiting and setting traps which can be bought at local farm stores.

