Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Large tangi convoy expected on SH2 between Napier and Nuhaka

Quick Read
Police will be monitoring the situation to ensure motorist safety. Photo / NZME

Police will be monitoring the situation to ensure motorist safety. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Police have warned motorists that a large number of people, including gang members, will be travelling in convoy from Napier for a tangi in Northern Hawke's Bay.

Eastern District Police said police are aware of a tangi taking place in Nuhaka today.

A large number of people, including patched gang members, are expecting to be travelling on SH2 from Napier to Nuhaka from 8am.

"Police will be monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all motorists however, there may be congestion and motorists are advised they may wish to delay their travel or allow more time."