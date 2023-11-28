Police and members of the public try to refloat a large shark that has washed ashore near Napier's CBD. Video / Mitch Hageman

A frantic and brave effort by cruise passengers, police officers and beachwalkers refloated a large shark that washed ashore on Napier’s Marine Parade beach on Wednesday morning.

The beached shark - measuring roughly 3 to 4 metres in length - swam back into the water to elated cheers just after 10am.

DOC had been made aware of the incident that took place just a couple of minutes’ walk away from the Napier Aquarium, but wasn’t needed in the end after a large group heaved the shark into the outgoing tide.

Frantic and brave efforts were being made to refloat a large shark that washed ashore on Marine Parade Beach on Wednesday morning. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

It was a wild introduction to Napier for Karen O’Connor and her family, who had just departed the recently docked cruise ship Ovation of the Seas when they came across the struggling giant.

A leisurely walk across the Napier shoreline soon turned to action, when the family called the police to see if they could assist.

“When we first got here, he [the shark] was just lying there and you could see he was trying so hard to breathe,” O’Connor said.

“We just kept trying to pull him out and dig him out. We got him out a bit but didn’t have the strength to keep pulling.”

Soon enough, it was many hands making light work as the public and police rushed to help.

“It was everybody’s hands together,” said local Lawrence Taia, who had rushed from church to help save the animal.

The police officers who had also jumped into the water, who gave their names as K’an and Gemma , said it was most likely a Basking shark.

“Better work stories,” Gemma said.

The large shark was being refloated at Napier's Marine Parade. Photo / Mitchell Hageman



