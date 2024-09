Police search property in hunt for Breanna Muriwai's remains, wild weather hits parts of the country and suspect in Trump assassination attempt appears in court.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a large industrial building near Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the industrial area of Whakatu, near Anderson Rd and across from the Fire Station Cafe, about 11.30am.

Flames appear through a duct in the roof of the large building. Photo / Jack Riddell

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from inside the roof of the building, which appeared to be going through a major renovation or demolition.

Firefighters with a hose were gaining control of the fire as at noon.