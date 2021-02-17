Landowner helped clear fallen trees that caused 17-hour SH5 closure

SH5 was closed between Napier and Taupo for more than 17 hours after fallen trees blocked the highway. Photo / Warren Buckland

A private landowner provided labour and machinery to clear fallen pine trees that blocked State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupo for over 17 hours.

Ten trees came down on Tuesday evening after heavy rain and high winds, resulting in the closure of the road overnight.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the forest owner provided their own machinery and labour to clear the trees, meaning the agency will not be seeking financial recovery.

"Traffic management and detour costs will be met within our maintenance budget," a NZTA spokeswoman said.

State Highway 5 was closed between Napier and Taupo after multiple fallen trees blocked the road. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

The NZTA added that while third parties can be partially or fully responsible for damage on state highways, the forestry owner in this incident assisted with the response.

NZTA Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said there was no damage to the road, but a truck did unsuccessfully attempt to sneak through the road closure.

"The truck driver attempted to get through the trees and became stuck, but was unharmed," she said. "Our traffic management crews were able to assist him to remove his truck."