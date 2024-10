The crash site along Taradale Rd in Napier. Photo / NZME

The crash site along Taradale Rd in Napier. Photo / NZME

A lamp post has landed on a van after being hit during a serious two-vehicle crash with a car in Napier.

One person is in a critical condition following the crash on Taradale Rd about 8.10am on Thursday.

The crash happened amid morning traffic along the busy road, close to the Hawke’s Bay Marine shop.

Police, St John ambulance, and fire services all attended the crash.

One person was in a critical condition and was being transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, a St John ambulance spokesman said.