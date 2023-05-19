Leadership consultant and former clinical psychologist Mark Hutchinson is Labour's candidate for Napier. Photo / Supplied

A low-profile Napier-raised Hawke’s Bay businessman has been chosen to replace former Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash as Labour Party candidate in Napier at this year’s General Election.

He is leadership consultant and former clinical psychologist Mark Hutchinson, whose appointment is announced today, almost seven weeks after Nash, the 52-year-old MP since 2014, announced he would not be standing again amid controversy over his role as a Minister of the Crown.

Nash has endorsed the new hopeful, saying an electorate still dealing with the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle will be in safe hands.

“With everything we are going through we need someone who can hit the ground running, who has senior management experience, and who knows how to advocate and engage in a way that really makes a difference,” he said.

“I’ve known Mark for a long time,” he said. “He is a successful businessman, he’s worked with some of the country’s top leaders, and he has the skills, competencies and capability to dive in and get the work done.”

Napier Labour Electorate chairman Mark Cleary recalled meeting Hutchison as a Taradale schoolboy more than 30 years ago – “and he was working on a Labour campaign then”.

Cleary said the last three electorate meetings were “the biggest in years”, the members met the new candidate last weekend, and “there’s a lot of support.”

Hutchinson, 55, grew up in Taradale, before attending Otago University and embarking on his initial career as a clinical psychologist in New Zealand and the UK.

He then moved into organisational development and leadership consulting, with more than 20 years’ experience working with boards, chief executives, and senior leadership teams to drive performance.

Since returning to New Zealand in 2009, he has consulted across a range of industries with clients such as Trustpower, Fonterra, Chorus, NZ Post, Waka Kotahi, Mercury Energy and Fletcher Building, and is now managing director of Napier-based Divergent and co, which he established in 2016.

“All three of my kids have gone to school here,” he said. “This is where I have developed and run my business, so I understand the challenges of leading and growing a business from the regions.”

“Our communities in Napier and across the region have gone through a tough time, with a long road to recovery,” he said. “It’s critical for the electorate to have a Member of Parliament with the experience and track record to get things done.”

He said he has seen first-hand how Napier has benefited from a Labour Government, noting it had invested more than $350 million in Hawke’s Bay’s regional development and infrastructure prior to the cyclone.

“Last week we saw the billion-dollar recovery package - and Labour has promised to continue standing beside our communities as we recover and rebuild,” he said.

He said moving back to Napier 13 years ago was about coming back home to give back to the community, but now there are more changes as he emerges into a public profile, for example having not used his own Facebook account for years but now having to get used to a campaign persona in social media from the get-go.

He said Nash had “set a high bar” over the last nine years as a “hard-working, committed and extremely capable local MP.”

“I will bring my own vision to the job of being a relentless advocate for Napier to ensure the Government delivers for our people and communities,” he said.

“But first, I’ll be working hard over the next five months to earn the privilege of representing Napier in Parliament,” he said. “We will be running a full-on, grassroots campaign. I can’t wait to get out there and meet people, groups and businesses across the electorate.”

Parties and individuals have until September 15 to nominate candidates for the triennial election, with voting open from October 2 (overseas voting starts on September 27). Voting continues until the close of polling booths on October 14.

Nash regained the seat for Labour in 2014 with a majority of 3850 over National Party candidate Wayne Walford, and retained it in 2017 with a 5220-votes majority over new National candidate David Elliot.

In the party’s landslide win nationwide in 2020, Nash had a majority of 5856 over National candidate Katie Nimon, who is standing again in the election this year. The Green Party, Act, New Conservative and two independents also contested Napier in 2020. Act expects to name a candidate in July.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has called for nominations in the Maori electorate of Ikaroa Rawhiti, which includes the full rohe of Ngati Kahungunu in Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa and extends north to East Cape and south to the Hutt Valley.

MP Meka Whaitiri, MP since a 2013 byelection, announced on May 3 she was resigning as the candidate and as a member of the party and would be contesting the election as the candidate for Te Pati Maori.

Party general secretary Rob Salmond said nominations close on May 31.