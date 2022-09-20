A crash on State Highway 2 in the Wairoa district near Kotemaori on Wednesday morning has left one person seriously injured and one moderately injured. Photo / NZME

A crash on State Highway 2 in the Wairoa district near Kotemaori on Wednesday morning has left one person seriously injured and one moderately injured. Photo / NZME

A crash on State Highway 2 in the Wairoa district early on Wednesday left one person seriously injured and one moderately injured.

A police spokesperson said four occupants were inside a vehicle that left the Napier-Wairoa Rd, near Kotemaori, shortly before 1.30am.

A St John spokesman said one rapid response vehicle and two ambulances attended the incident and two patients, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries, were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communication shift manager Murray Dunbar said fire services had to remove at least one person from the vehicle.

MORE TO COME