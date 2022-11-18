Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Kmart Hastings: How a man with no money built a store that changed the city’s retail

Hawkes Bay Today
By Trent Doyle
5 mins to read
An aerial shot of Kmart Hastings on opening day, November 15, 1992. Photo / Supplied.

An aerial shot of Kmart Hastings on opening day, November 15, 1992. Photo / Supplied.

Thirty years ago, a man by the name of John Boscawen built Hawke’s Bay’s first Kmart store, despite being insolvent at the time. Trent Doyle spoke to him about how his bravado changed the city’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today