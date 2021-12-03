Killed Central Hawke's Bay farmer led safe farm practice by example

Harry de Lautour died while working on his farm in Flemington, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Harry de Lautour died while working on his farm in Flemington, Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

A stickler for on-farm health and safety drowned in a creek after being knocked-over by the quadbike he'd parked during a lambing beat on a Central Hawke's Bay farm, according to a report on the tragedy.

The report followed an inquiry by Coroner Brigitte Windley into the death of 33-year-old Harry George Bayly de Lautour on his 1500ha family farm Te Whangai Station at Flemington, south of Waipukurau, on September 28 last year.

The farmer was survived by wife Kate and two young sons.

Harry de Lautour pictured in his rugby playing days before returning to work on the family farm. Photo / Supplied

In her findings, the Coroner said police concluded the machine had been parked on a knoll but set off downhill and struck him as he was undertaking lambing procedures.

The farmer had sustained a head injury, which was not in itself fatal, and he was likely to have been concussed when he came to rest face-down in 200mm of water in a shallow creek, the report said.

He was found early on the Monday afternoon by staff in a search started more than two hours earlier.

The Coroner said government health and safety agency Worksafe concluded there were no health and safety failings, and also reported that de Lautour "led safe work practices on the farm by example".