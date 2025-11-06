Police are investigating drone strikes on a Napier house, which have dropped paint and nails on to it. Photo / Unsplash

Police probe into drone strikes on Napier hill home – paint and nails dropped on house

Police are making inquiries after what is thought to be the latest of a series of airstrikes on a Napier house in which paint and nails have been dropped from a drone.

They said a drone was reported to have been used to drop the paint and nails on to a house in Brewster St in Napier, off Shakespeare Rd on the city side of Bluff Hill.

The incident reported to police happened about 2.30pm last Friday, they said.

They are seeking information from anyone in the Clyde Rd and Brewster St area who may have CCTV footage or any other relevant information.

It has been reported up to 10 such strikes have taken place over the last three months.