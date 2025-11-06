Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ocean Beach incident: Hastings police step up patrols after naked man performs indecent act

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The incident happened at Ocean Beach, south of Hastings. Photo / Connull Lang

The incident happened at Ocean Beach, south of Hastings. Photo / Connull Lang

Police say they will be increasing patrols at a popular beach near Hastings after a naked man was seen performing an indecent act on himself.

Officers were called to the incident at Ocean Beach about 1pm on Wednesday.

Police were attempting to find the person responsible, and were asking anyone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save