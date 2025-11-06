The incident happened at Ocean Beach, south of Hastings. Photo / Connull Lang

Police say they will be increasing patrols at a popular beach near Hastings after a naked man was seen performing an indecent act on himself.

Officers were called to the incident at Ocean Beach about 1pm on Wednesday.

Police were attempting to find the person responsible, and were asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who had information to contact them on 105 and using the reference number 251106/9463.

A police spokesperson said members of the public could be charged if their actions were deemed indecent or offensive in a public place like a beach.

In November last year, a then 21-year-old woman claimed a naked older man approached her on the beach while holding his genitals.