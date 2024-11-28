Council bylaws specify that a person must not appear nude or insufficiently dressed on a beach, except for a beach which the council has designated as a “clothing optional” by publicly notified resolution.
“There are currently no beaches that are designated clothing optional.”
A police spokesperson said they were called to Ocean Beach where they found and spoke to a man who was fully clothed at the time they arrived.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what occurred.”
Hawke’s Bay Naturist Club members and husband and wife Joss and Mark Palmer said Ocean Beach was known as an unofficial nudist beach.
“You get random ones ... you always have ones we call meerkats popping out of the sand hills and preying on women on their own - you always get that problem,” Joss said.