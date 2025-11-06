Central Hawke’s Bay show ready for a good one amid A&P wind change

Over 300 horses have been entered in equestrian events over the two days, 70 dogs have been entered in the sheep dog trials, and more than 120 shearers and woolhandlers are expected for their championships on Saturday.

They include star of the moment and Tararua District competitor Laura Bradley, who last Saturday at the Wairarapa show became possibly the first female to shear in an open-class shearing final in the North Island.

Less easily calculated are the crowd numbers, but Birdsall says it’s looking like “a really good day” and foot traffic through the gates could number 2000-3000 people.

The show comes at a time when most A&P shows throughout the country are considering what changes they need to make to stay afloat in modern times.

Tararua District shearer and woolhandler Laura Bradley, who will compete at the Central Hawke's Bay A&P Show on Saturday, a week after becoming possibly the first woman to shear in an open-class shearing final in the North Island. Photo / Doug Laing

Consideration is being given to a possible shift from the traditional dates of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show, which has more than 160 years of history in Hastings.

It traditionally ends on the Hawke’s Bay Anniversary Day commemoration on the Friday into the Labour Day weekend, which is up for discussion. Among issues are viability around trade exhibits and the availability of staff on a holiday weekend.

With multiple factors to be considered in what could be a significant shift in the A&P show and equestrian event calendar, Hawke’s Bay show secretary Hannah Morrah says many stakeholders need to be consulted, but there is a need to settle on next year’s dates as soon as possible.

It had been mooted prior to her starting the job mid-year.

Birdsall says she can see the reasons for a possible date change in Hastings, away from the public holiday, but adds: “We’re happy with our dates.”

Ewan McGregor, who authored the history for the 150th anniversary Hawke’s Bay show in 2013, said it would be “sad” to shift, but it was “something that needs considering”.

“The A&P Society has a huge challenge to rebuild the show as ‘a must-attend’ attraction, and I know that they are aware of that, and I wish them well,” he said.

The appeal of the Hawke’s Bay show to rural sports competitors was highlighted by the distance some had travelled, despite the Friday being a weekday in their home districts.

The Great Raihania Shears attracted competitors from Invercargill to Northland, the open shearing being won by Northander and Golden Shears and New Zealand champion Toa Henderson of Kaiwaka, near Whangārei, and the Tux Sheep Dog Challenge won by Murray Childs, also from Northland.

