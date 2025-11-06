Central Hawke’s Bay show ready for a good one amid A&P wind change

Tractors and horses feature at the Central Hawke's Bay A&P Show on Friday and Saturday, a nod to rural roots and life on the farm dating back 114 years.
Hawke’s Bay’s second big A&P show of the summer has arrived, with the determination to keep alive the rural tradition that has sustained shows throughout New Zealand for well over a century.
The Central Hawke’s Bay show, first held 114 years ago, opens with mainly horse and pony events onfree-entry day Friday, but has many of the usual happenings on Saturday, when fine weather is forecast with temperatures up to 27C.
Secretary Shelly Birdsall says there’s still a sheep section, which was missing from the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show in Hastings a fortnight ago.
There will also be more tractors in the trade exhibits than at most shows, with more than 20, from five of the six companies with agencies in Hawke’s Bay – she’s had to make extra space for some of the bigger monsters of life on the farm.
Over 300 horses have been entered in equestrian events over the two days, 70 dogs have been entered in the sheep dog trials, and more than 120 shearers and woolhandlers are expected for their championships on Saturday.
They include star of the moment and Tararua District competitor Laura Bradley, who last Saturday at the Wairarapa show became possibly the first female to shear in an open-class shearing final in the North Island.
Less easily calculated are the crowd numbers, but Birdsall says it’s looking like “a really good day” and foot traffic through the gates could number 2000-3000 people.
Consideration is being given to a possible shift from the traditional dates of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show, which has more than 160 years of history in Hastings.
It traditionally ends on the Hawke’s Bay Anniversary Day commemoration on the Friday into the Labour Day weekend, which is up for discussion. Among issues are viability around trade exhibits and the availability of staff on a holiday weekend.
With multiple factors to be considered in what could be a significant shift in the A&P show and equestrian event calendar, Hawke’s Bay show secretary Hannah Morrah says many stakeholders need to be consulted, but there is a need to settle on next year’s dates as soon as possible.
It had been mooted prior to her starting the job mid-year.
Birdsall says she can see the reasons for a possible date change in Hastings, away from the public holiday, but adds: “We’re happy with our dates.”
“The A&P Society has a huge challenge to rebuild the show as ‘a must-attend’ attraction, and I know that they are aware of that, and I wish them well,” he said.
The appeal of the Hawke’s Bay show to rural sports competitors was highlighted by the distance some had travelled, despite the Friday being a weekday in their home districts.
The Great Raihania Shears attracted competitors from Invercargill to Northland, the open shearing being won by Northander and Golden Shears and New Zealand champion Toa Henderson of Kaiwaka, near Whangārei, and the Tux Sheep Dog Challenge won by Murray Childs, also from Northland.
