Ki o Rahi Primary School's tournament fast and furious

High action in the A grade between Ruahine and Te Kura.

Miraculously two fine days in the first week of summer allowed both the primary school's athletics and the primary school's Ki o Rahi tournaments to take place.

The Ki O Rahi tournament was hosted by Ruahine School on Thursday, December 3 in very strong winds but part shelter from surrounding trees and buildings provided some protection.

Pippa Wakeland scores a point for Norsewood touching a pou with the Ki (a ball) against Huia Range.

The schools have been learning to play this popular Māori sport through visits from Rangitane's Troy Tawhai and Jaimee Hape one day per week per school.

A spectator finds the competition quite confusing with both goals and tries in the one match but the children very soon latch on by actually doing it and have a whale of a time.

It is a game involving rugby, netball and touch skills and is probably the most vigorous of games children play for continuous action.

In the tournament there were two grades, A grade and development, and eight schools participated over much of the day.

Results for the Ki o Rahi tournament are as follows – courtesy Troy Tawhai:

■ Open grade winners: South School, fully dominating this grade. They trained hard all year and were very determined to get revenge after their 1-point loss in the final last year.

■ Development grade winners: Huia Range, taking out a close fought final against St Josephs 11-9.

■ Te Māreikura o Hine Rēhia - girl player of the tournament was Manaia Te Huki.

■ Te Toa o Tanerore - boy player of the tournament was Boston Kaa.

■ Both Manaia and Boston coached their South School team as well which was the eventual winner of the open grade.