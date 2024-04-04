A hero describes attempts to save victim of horrific sushi shop attack, Covid vaccine’s link to a healthy teen’s death and Auckland Airport's new-look facility opens to the public in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Kevin Buckston the goat had no one to love him, but he’s lucky he has a face made for social media.

Kevin was put up for adoption on Facebook by the Tararua District Council (TDC) on Tuesday after, through no fault of his own, finding himself in need of a forever home.

Everyone wanted him and he soon found new owners.

Kevin Buckston is said to enjoy treats and loves to play.

Aged between 10 and 12 months, the Kevin the kid spent his first few months on a farm in the Tararua District and would regularly visit the neighbours.

A TDC spokesperson said they were overwhelmed at the response after they posted about Kevin on their Facebook page.

“It’s great to see so many people wanting to adopt.”

The comments flowed, with praise for Kevin:

“Adorable,” said one person while another said “Look at that cute face”, and “Kevin needs us” another commented.

The spokesperson said Kevin was adored by the pound staff, who said he deserved a “forever and loving home”.

The council regularly places dogs up for adoption, however, Kevin the goat is the first of his kind to be helped by TDC who operates the pound.

“He may be a ‘wild’ breed but he’s a sweetheart.”

TDC advised Kevin would be sent to a family experienced with caring for goats and with other animal companions.

“Goats love enrichment, so a varied and healthy diet is a must and plenty of structures for him to explore and play. Kevin would be fine with canine companions with the right introductions.”

The black goat was described in his advertisement as a “handsome spunk”, with a “cheeky playful nature to match his good looks and charm”.

It is said that Kevin enjoys a picnic lunch, is a great listener, and would even ride shotgun on a car ride.

“He loves to cuddle and spend time with his people. Kevin would like his new home to come with treats, treats, climbing structures, and more treats.”

The TDC has warned that: “Kevin still has his nuts and bolts. We do recommend desexing.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.