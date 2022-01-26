One lane of the road is blocked, and traffic management is being put in place. Photo / NZME

A pedestrian injured when struck by a car on a busy Hastings street today has been discharged from Hospital, authorities say.

Police said the crash happened on Karamu Rd North shortly after 10.40am.

A woman in her 50s, was taken by St John Ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, initially thought to be in a serious condition.

Motorists were asked to avoid the road for just over an hour, with one lane of the road blocked, and traffic management in place. The road was fully reopened by noon.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board staff report the woman has now been discharged.