Anne-Marie (left) with mum Marie Grogan, dressed in the Kahungunu kia eke shirts with their headbands that were made by Marie and her team. Photo / Supplied

Community Connections support worker Marie Grogan is overwhelmed with her kapa haka team and their performance to their family and friends at their Christmas event.

"It's more than a performance, it's a lifestyle change for the better," Marie said..

In November, Marie approached Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated for sponsorship to support her group of 20 enthusiastic kapa haka learners to perform to their families at their Christmas event. Thrilled to support this request, te Reo, tikanga and mātauranga director Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod was only too happy to gift some T-shirts for the roopu to perform.

Marie has worked for Community Connections for nearly four years. The organisation works for special-needs people to help them learn skills and become more independent in all areas of their lives.

People like Marie are employed to help those who use the service to do activities, upskill, go shopping, work on goal setting and become more independent as they learn to make good decisions for personal growth.

"People with disabilities can and should live the life they choose, on their own terms and within the community of their choice."

Every Wednesday Marie runs a two-hour kapa haka workshop for Community Connections and participants pay $2 each time they attend, and she says they love it.

"Everyone comes along and I teach them a song with actions and they love it," Marie said.

"Sometimes we go over and over the same song, but like anything, the more we practise the better we get.

"We start off with a karakia and a himene and then our multicultural group gets straight into it, singing their hearts out and swinging their hips while doing the actions.

"They love it, otherwise they wouldn't come back", she said.

"There are other options to choose from, but I still get a good number in my group.

"I love seeing them interact and help each other. They feel good about learning, building confidence and they want to learn more.

"Learning a new culture and kupu hou (new words) helps them to feel good about themselves. It helps them to appreciate others' differences and encourages respect and admiration for each other. I love how this form of social behaviour builds their self-esteem".

Marie's kapa haka group performed to their friends and families at the Christmas breakup last year. It was a fantastic event enjoyed by all. Senior managers John Taylor and Brenda Ericson both enjoyed the show.

"Every year it's getting better and better" John said.

"They looked very nice in their sponsored shirts".

