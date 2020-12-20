Judge delivers meth warning in Dannevirke

A Dannevirke District Court judge issued a stern warning against using methamphetamine.

A man appearing for sentence in Dannevirke District Court on seven charges was told whoever was supplying him with methamphetamine was not his friend.

Rikki George Fowler was charged with escaping from custody, driving while disqualified, being the owner or hirer of a vehicle who refused to give information, burglary, possession of methamphetamine and utensils to use methamphetamine.

Counsel Nicola Graham said Fowler was arrested in Hawke's Bay while on bail and spent three weeks in custody.

"A probation report is very positive. It would seem the time he spent in custody has done Mr Fowler some good."

In outlining Fowler's offending Judge Lance Rowe said the burglary charge related to a vehicle.

"The vehicle was for sale but the owner rejected Mr Fowler's offer. He then broke into the building where the car was stored and stole it. In doing so the building was damaged. The car, which was worth $2000, has not been recovered."

The charge of refusing to give information related to a vehicle accident on June 22 in which farm fences were damaged.

"Police asked you to identify the driver but you declined."

Judge Rowe said Fowler was seen driving on Christian St and as he was disqualified from driving he briefly tried to evade police. He was again seen driving on October 27.

"You were seen by Dannevirke police who activated the lights of their vehicle but you failed to stop and drove off into another street and into a driveway.

"You had another person pick you up. She was stopped by police and you were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a pipe."

Judge Rowe told Fowler he needed to review his approach to driving.

"For failing to stop for police you were put into custody because of the risk you posed to the public. The offence occurred at 1.15pm when families were out using the roads. You placed these people at risk."

Judge Rowe said the burglary was pre-meditated and the property was reasonably valuable.

"If you let methamphetamine rule your life we will see you again in court.

"Whoever supplies you with methamphetamine is not your friend, they are preying on an addiction."

Fowler was sentenced to five months' community detention with a 7pm to 7am curfew, and nine months' supervision.

"You are not to consume alcohol or drugs and are to undertake assessment, counselling and treatment as deemed necessary to get rid of your meth habit."

Judge Rowe also disqualified Fowler from driving for a further six months.

Another man facing multiple charges was Raniera Dylan Tamaki who was also represented by Graham.

Graham told the court it had taken her a while to build a relationship with Tamaki who battled to trust anyone in authority.

Tamaki was facing charges of assault, wilful damage, disorderly behaviour and breaching community work.

Graham said Tamaki had put steps in place to receive counselling for family violence and drugs and alcohol and engaged with a social worker.

"He is very aware things need to change."

She said as a forestry worker, it was difficult for Tamaki to undertake community work.

She submitted that while a community-based sentence may seem light Tamaki's employment was very important to him and he was a highly regarded worker.

Prosecutor Tom Bagnall said the wilful damage occurred when Tamaki broke a window in a police cell and $354.45 was sought in reparation.

Tamaki was sentenced to 12 months' supervision and was ordered to undertake non-violence and alcohol and drug programmes if required.

Judge Rowe cancelled Tamaki's community work, saying he agreed that Tamaki's job was important.

He convicted and discharged him on the disorderly behaviour charge but issued Tamaki with a warning.

"Some people find gang members standing around to be intimidating so you need to watch your behaviour in public."