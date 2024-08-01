The new Government’s Local Water Done Well policy indicates that by mid-2025, councils, either individually or collectively, will be required to produce water service delivery plans that enable them to meet regulatory and investment requirements.

A new economic regulation regime will require the delivery of water services to be financially sustainable, with revenue from water services to cover costs.

All Hawke’s Bay councils have agreed to terms of reference for continuing the work carried out to date and co-ordinating an approach to the new Government’s requirements under Local Water Done Well.

The four councils involved, as well central government, are funding the project separately from the RRA’s core recovery work.

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker said a combined approach was a “no-brainer” and that the councils had begun working on a solution before the previous Government’s water reforms.

”We’ve been working collaboratively to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle and plan for a more prosperous Hawke’s Bay - having reliable water infrastructure is an important part of this mahi,” she said.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said all Hawke’s Bay councils faced issues such as ageing infrastructure, demands from growth, uncertainty around resilience to climate change, and increasing environmental standards.

“We have made strong investments in our infrastructure, but we recognise that the future level of investment needed requires us to look at how we can collectively ensure clean, quality water for those in our communities now, as well as for future generations,” she said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said no commitment has been made to adopt a regional solution. The work would allow councils to analyse how the new policy will affect them individually and how a joint approach could help with planning and costs.

“As councils, we need to ensure we address these in the most cost-effective and sustainable manner for our residents. This means we need to consider all options carefully.”

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said it was important communities were heavily involved in consultation processes.

”It’s only fair our communities have a say on whether a regional water services model would best serve their needs.”