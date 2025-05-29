The consultation process will run until June 27, and decisions will then be made on the final number of job losses.

It comes at a time when Eastern Institute of Technology is looking to become a standalone entity again.

All 16 polytechnics and institutes of technology across the country were merged into a nationwide polytechnic, Te Pūkenga, in late 2022.

The failure of the merger led to the current Government starting a process to dissolve Te Pūkenga and return independence to regional polytechnics and institutes. That process is ongoing.

EIT operations lead Glen Harkness said it was important for the region that EIT became financially stable, and the aim was to be standalone once again.

“This year, we celebrate 50 years of EIT and, throughout most of that time, we have been financially viable.

“However, over recent years, we have struggled to return a financial surplus on core business activity.

“Just like any organisation, it is important to ensure we are delivering what our learners and stakeholders need in a financially sustainable way.

“While change is ahead, our goal is to continue the legacy that has been built over the past 50 years.”

Tertiary Education Union assistant national secretary industrial Daniel Benson-Guiu said it had been an “absolutely gruelling” five to six years for staff, with the significant reforms.

“EIT has always been one of those very successful polytechnics.

“So, seeing such a big change such as what has been proposed [this week] - which appears to be across the board in delivery and administrative roles and really in all areas - is unexpected given what staff have previously heard about how EIT has fared over the years.”

He said the proposed changes would “inevitably” affect students.

As for staff, it would be a “very stressful few weeks” during the consultation period.

Once Te Pūkenga is disestablished, it is intended that regional polytechnics will operate as standalone institutions or within a federation (a small collection of polytechnics).

Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds said decisions regarding polytechnics becoming standalone would be made “mid-year”.

“My understanding is that EIT continues to be in a strong position for this consideration.”

The Government had asked the Tertiary Education Commission to work with Te Pūkenga to help polytechnics review their operations.

“As the minister, I am not privy to information regarding the operational decisions that polytechnics might contemplate.

“However, I would suggest that it is important for EIT, as it is for all polytechnics, to be taking appropriate actions to ensure their overall viability and maintain their relationships.”

The earliest EIT could return to being standalone is 2026.

EIT employs about 700 staff, equating to about 590 FTEs.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.