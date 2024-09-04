Javarn Nofoagatotoa: Spirit of promising Hawke’s Bay rugby star lives on through two trophies for tamariki

Nofoagatotoa, now coaching a Flaxmere team himself, said after spending years not getting involved in rugby after Javarn’s death, the trophies have helped him and the whānau rediscover their love for the sport.

“Javarn was a good kid and young man with all the characteristics to make him a good man someday, something I’ll never get to see,” Nofoagatotoa said.

“[The trophies] have brought us back into rugby, a world we all spent years of our lives dedicated to. It’s our way of connecting with Javarn in a way.”

Javarn Nofoagatotoa is remembered as a happy, smiley boy who always put others first.

A promising Flaxmere Junior player in his youth, Javarn moved to the Gold Coast in 2014 on a rugby league scholarship with his cousin and three others who received rugby scholarships.

After attending Coombabah State High School, he made it to the school state championships in rugby league in Mackay, Queensland, before playing club rugby league for Runaway Bay and rugby union for the Gold Coast Eagles.

He also received a contract with the Gold Coast Titans, and a second contract was offered from West Tigers for U21s when he was 18.

In his junior rugby career, he played his first game at 7 years old and then went on to play for the Ross Shield at 9, being the youngest to play the Ross Shield in 70 years. He also played for Flaxmere College at 11 and received the best forward award.

Nofoagatotoa said the two trophies reflect Javarn’s spirit, love, and commitment to his friends, family, and the game. He hoped they would inspire future generations to uphold the same values that Javarn demonstrated.

“The idea for the Javarn Nofoagatotoa Memorial Cup is a tribute to a young man whose passion for sports and team spirit embodied the best of what sports can do for you and represent.”

He said Javarn was a shining example of humility, dedication, and excellence on and off the field.

“This trophy stands as a symbol of the high standards and remarkable athletes that come from Flaxmere, past and present.”

The recipient was Tahuwaka Kupa, who Nofoagatotoa said was an excellent rugby player with attributes that matched Javarn. He also took on leadership roles at his school in Omahu and was “a respectful son, brother, and grandson”.

The second Cup, the JAH Cup, is fittingly reflected as an acronym for Just All Heart. It is given to the player who represents love for their team, club, and family.

Recipient Te-Tairawhiti Hodgson, Javarn’s godson, who was not quite 1 when Javarn died, is also credited with encouraging Nofoagatotoa’s family to love sports again and enter coaching and managing roles.

“Te-Tairawhiti wanted to name the team after his uncle’s Gold Coast Titans team. He also talked me into sponsoring the team with their team hoodies and t-shirts made by a company I created, JahWear Sportswear, to help me cope with Jah’s passing.”

Nofoagatotoa said the awards would not have been possible without the help of Flaxmere Junior Rugby Sports Club, and facilitators Pam and Quinten Gurnick.

“They go above and beyond for our kids, and at the prizegiving, it showed that because of their hard work, we can build champions one tackle at a time.

“We’re just trying to get in there and help Quentin and Pam as much as possible. It does make a difference in many kids’ lives just being in a club.”

