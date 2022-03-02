Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Jacko Gill and Tom Walsh to put on athletics show in Hastings

4 minutes to read
William Nelson Athletics Precinct, track where Jacko Gill broke a world record in Hastings 11 years ago. He's back this weekend trying win a first New Zealand Senior title. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

The shot putter who gave the Hawke's Bay regional sports park international recognition the moment it opened 11 years ago is back this weekend in a clash of the titans in which he will be

