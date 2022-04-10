Operation Pātiki kuia, Aki Paipper of Kohupatiki Marae sanding on her awa Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira commonly referred to as Clive River. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kohupātiki marae is pushing to restore the name of their awa, moving away from the river's colonial name.

Before it was the Clive River, the awa was Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira.

Centuries ago Ruawharo, tohunga of te waka Takitimu, named the river.

In 1855, the town of Clive was established and the river's name was changed to the Clive River, both named after Major-General Lord Robert Clive. He was the Baron of Plassey and was also known as Clive of India – he was the principal founder of the British Empire in India and a hero of the siege of Arcot, which took place in India in 1751.

Now local iwi and hapū want the name restored, to return the mana and the mauri to the awa and help build cultural and spiritual connections.

Fronting the movement is Operation Pātiki kuia, Aki Paipper, who had a dream about the awa. In the dream she heard a voice saying "give the river back."

Since the dream Paipper has been pushing for the New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa to officially restore the name.

The local iwi and hapū of the area never use the name Clive and have always referred to the river as Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira and will continue to do so.

"Calling the awa Clive is a cultural disconnect," Paipper said.

From the kuia's knowledge, Major-General Lord Robert Clive never set foot in New Zealand and had nothing to do with the area.

While returning the river's historical name will return the mana and the mauri, Kohupātiki marae's Operation Pātiki wants to create a catchment plan and clean the river so it can be of use for generations to come.

"The plan is to take the name back, bring our story back and utilise the river again," Paipper said.

To the Māori people, it is not just a name; the name represents a story of how the river came to be.

Ngaruroro River, which flows around the Kohupataki marae, means the ripples (ngaru) created by endemic fish (upokororo) when they were disturbed as Māhu travelled the river with his dog, whereas the name Clive tells a story of the British waging war in India to bring about imperialist rule.

Aki Paipper of Kohupatiki Marae explaining the importance of officially returning the name of Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro-ki-Rangatira to the river commonly known as Clive River. Photo/Warren Buckland

Once the river's name is restored, Paipper hopes the river could become a template for other iwi whose awa is still officially recognised under a colonial name.

The local iwi tried to reinstate the original name in 2013 and failed. However, this time around, the hapū have help from the Hawke's Bay Green Party and list MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

Dr Kerekere is helping local iwi and hapū to make a comprehensive application to the Geographic Board.

The Green MP said there is strong local support, including the Hastings mayor and councillors, and they are confident of success.

"It would be devastating if the application was declined, given the level of community support," she said.

For the name change to be considered, the petition needs more than 2000 signatures - it currently has 400.

"The reinstatement of the name of the awa will significantly impact the local marae, Kohupātiki. It will address the harm caused by their awa carrying an offensive and inappropriate name for the last 167 years," said Dr Kerekere.

There is an overflow channel that took on the Ngaruroro name while the old channel was blocked off in 1969.

In 1975 the New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa decided on the name Clive River for the old channel.

To learn more or add your signature to the petition go to action.greens.org.nz/202204_petition_for_operation_patiki.