“It’s violated my privacy”: Dumped rubbish upsets Dannevirke property owner

Norm Wylie was upset by the actions of the person who left these on his property. Photo / Leanne Warr

The dumping of domestic rubbish on a Dannevirke property has upset a 94-year-old owner who says it has violated his privacy.

The unwanted items were dumped beside the driveway, just metres from the road, at Norm Wylie’s Dannevirke property, and included a freezer, an old water heater, vacuum cleaners, a gas bottle and other assorted items.

Wylie said he found the items some time around lunchtime last Tuesday, and believed they had been dumped within the space of half an hour or so, as he’d gone out earlier and they weren’t there.

Whiteware was among the dumped items, including an old freezer. Photo / Leanne Warr

He has no idea why the unwanted items were left on his property.

"This has never happened to me before," he said.

He did contact Tararua District Council, but wasn’t happy with the response.

While the items have now been taken away, he felt it was a “horrible thing to do” to make it his responsibility.

Tararua District Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson says illicit dumping has always been an issue. Photo / NZME

Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson said illicit dumping had always been an issue around the district and was regularly dealt with by compliance and monitoring officers.

“The officers predominantly act after complaints are received from the community, or if they observe instances while out and about in the district.”

Any items dumped on state highways were out of the council’s jurisdiction.

“We are only able to infringe or prosecute if we have evidence to prove who has committed the offence,” Nicholson said.

However, the council was not aware of any current issues greater than the norm.

Under the litter infringement policy adopted by council in March this year, anyone who breaches the Litter Control Act 1979 and does not clean up the litter as directed by officers could be fined up to $400, depending on the volume or type of litter.



