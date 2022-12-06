IronMaori Toa winner Fred Housham grinds it out on the run leg. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Fred Housham was happy talking about anyone but himself.

Winner of Saturday’s historic IronMāori Toa in Napier, he didn’t regard himself as much of an achiever.

For the record, Hausham completed the 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run in 9:31:12, to be the first male athlete home.

He was far from the star of the show, though. At least in his own mind.

“Whoever wins is irrelevant really. You look at everyone on the course and it’s so inspirational,’’ Housham said.

A longtime IronMāori entrant, Housham was ecstatic to see it become the world’s first indigenous full-distance triathlon and humbled by the 250 people who took to the course with him.

It takes a huge amount of courage to even enter an event such as this. Thankfully, IronMāori Toa is not the kind of environment in which anyone is judged.

“It’s not about competing it’s just getting out there and making a difference to their lives. It’s not a race per se, it’s a movement more than anything else,’’ said Housham.

“The amount of sacrifices these people have made just to get there, that in itself is an achievement. The result is nothing, it’s just getting there.

“I can’t really applaud IronMāori and those athletes that got to the start line enough.’’

Dean Southy powers along Marine Parade during the bike leg of IronMāori Toa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Without wanting to sound corny, this is an event that aims to change outcomes for people. To get them active, give them some self-esteem and provide a community to be a part of.

That’s not just the competitors themselves but their friends and family too, who each contribute to make this such a rewarding race.

“There’s always people to give words of encouragement and a smile. People are hurting but it’s just a good vibe and it’s always been like that at IronMāori and that’s what attracts people,’’ Housham said.

“There’s no stigma, everyone’s there to support each other. That’s the beauty of it. There are no egos, that’s for sure.’’

Housham describes himself as “a bit of a plodder’' who grinds his way through.

About all he’d say of being the first finisher was “it’s a feeling of relief just to stop moving’.’

Natalie Sutton was the first female athlete home, finishing in 10:13:17.