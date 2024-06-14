Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

It’s pointless squandering resources trying to keep up with the Joneses - Canny View

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
5 mins to read
Nick Stewart says keep your eye on the prize, not on what everyone else is doing. Photo / 123rf

Nick Stewart says keep your eye on the prize, not on what everyone else is doing. Photo / 123rf

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group

OPINION

Buddhism’s hungry ghosts (or pretas) are tormented by their own desire, which can never be satisfied. They are always starving for more and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today