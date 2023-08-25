Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

‘It is so empty’: Can Napier’s Ocean Boulevard shopping centre be revived?

By
4 mins to read
Artymass Therapeutic Massage owner Sybil Roberts is one of the last occupants in the otherwise deserted shopping centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Artymass Therapeutic Massage owner Sybil Roberts is one of the last occupants in the otherwise deserted shopping centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

The owners of Napier’s Ocean Boulevard – the closest thing the city has to a mall – say they have no plans to revamp the once-vibrant shopping centre that is now largely empty.

There are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today