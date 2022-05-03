Jai Henare-Hiki receives his certificate after taking part in the HHB Primary Health internship programme. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jai Henare-Hiki receives his certificate after taking part in the HHB Primary Health internship programme. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay high school students have participated in a Primary Health internship programme E Hao, E Pao.

With the support from local GPs, Māori Health Providers and secondary schools, Health Hawke's Bay (HHB) ran its first E Hao, E Pao internship programme.

HHB senior māori health advisor Jackie Ham said the internship is an awesome kaupapa for the rangatahi.

E Hao, E Pao is aimed at Māori and Pasifika youth to give them work experience in the primary health sector.

All those involved are on board for more internships in future school holidays.

The Primary Health internship programme is the 'brainchild' of HHB general manager Māori health Henry Heke.

Heke's vision was to focus on workforce development.

Creating the E Hao, E Pao internship has a pathway to inspire Year 12 and Year 13 rangatahi.

The hope is that students who participate will consider future study and a career in primary health.



The internship ran for one week during the recent school holidays, and another programme will run for a week in the next holidays.

On Friday before school returned Year 12 and year 13 E Hao, E Pao interns along with School Reps, GP and Māori Health Providers gathered to have lunch, give feedback, evaluations, presentations and next steps.

HHB will be recruiting again very soon for the internship in the term two holidays.

As a pilot scheme, E Hao, E Pao has been funded to enable 20 interns this year.

By the end of the year, all 20 interns will have the opportunity to apply for a Summer internship.

Those who apply will be interviewed, and two interns will be selected to work for six weeks over the summer holidays with a GP or Māori Health Provider.

During the six weeks, the students will be tasked with a case study which they will present at the end of their summer internship.

HHB, health pathways team, Te Ara Tōtara will work alongside all interns, offering them guidance into tertiary support and career plans in primary health.